Unnecessary construction procedures should be eliminated

The scene of the meeting on public administration reforms at the Department of Construction of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, public administration reforms must be connected, synchronized, and applied information technology to be effective. The Department of Construction must review the processes, and any inappropriate content should be removed; contents that have not had any process should be quickly developed but must not create additional procedures; the building of a process must be clear.



Moreover, there must be a process to handle arising situations, especially those related to people's lives. As for the connection with departments, the department should analyze which processes do not arise procedures to eliminate and resolve problems.



In addition, Mr. Vo Van Hoan also asked the Department of Construction to prepare for the deployment of a project to establish a construction order management team.



Some members of the inspection team said that through the examination of documents at the department, there were some late applications, and there was no unified regulation on the handling procedures of paper and online applications.



Reporting to the inspection team, Mr. Huynh Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, said that in 2019 and 2020, many legal regulations, except the Law on Housing, related to the field of construction changed significantly, so the process needs to be rebuilt, resulting in some late applications. Besides, currently, the department is short of staff. It had organized recruitment, but few people participated.



Regarding public administration reforms, Mr. Khiet suggested that there should be connection and synchronization at each stage to promote good results. For example, the city needs to have a bank account so that people can pay construction fees. It is ineffective because all stages can be done online, but when it comes to paying fees, people still have to go to the treasury or banks to pay directly.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Thuy Doan