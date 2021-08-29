Unity, solidarity among people are keys to fighting Covid-19: HCMC leader

The leader of the municipal People's Council made a check of the implementation of social distancing measures, activities of special mission teams, mobile healthcare groups, testing and vaccination, public order and security in Trung An and Tan Thanh Tay communes.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) inspects Covid-19 prevention and control activities, and present gifts to local people in Cu Chi District.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Trung An Commune Le Tri Dung, the commune has a population of 20,500 residents, including around 10,000 people who are living in the low-income rental housing. Currently, the locality has 39 blocked sites with 860 households and 1,600 F0 cases. Its vaccination goal reached more than 99 percent. The commune’s authorities have mobilized more than VND6 billion to provide food to needy people.

A reprsentative of Cu Chi District speaks at the meeting.

Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Tan Thanh Tay Commune Le Thi Minh Dan said that the locality has 779 F0 cases and set up 23 Covid-19 control stations. The commune got a vaccination goal of over 93 percent.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le stressed that local residents play an important role in the fight against Covid-19. The unity and solidarity among people are keys to facing the coronavirus pandemic. Communes need to pay attention to giving a deep knowledge of the Covid-19 outbreak, prevention and control measures.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

In addition, the localities must have detailed plans on easing the “red” and “orange” areas, and expanding the “green zones”, implementing testing to identify F0 cases, vaccinating the elderly, people living with illness and increasing immunization coverage.

She asked the communes’ leaders to publicize their phone numbers for local residents to contact for assistance.

On the same day, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le offered gifts to residents, including Vo Van Dot, 87 and Nguyen Thi Diep, 60 in An Hoa Hamlet, Trung An Commune.