UK's finance, banking institutions want to participate in Vietnam's projects

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan (R) and British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward

During the reception, the city’s leader recognized the services of the outgoing ambassador and expressed his sincere thanks for the donation of Covid-19 vaccines taken by the UK’s Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam.



Mr. Hoan emphasized the growing cooperation between Vietnam and the UK in various fields, especially since the establishment of the Vietnam – UK Strategic Partnership in 2010.

He hoped that the two countries will deepen cooperation in the sectors of finance, banking, education and training after the long-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Gareth Ward pledged to continuously do his best to further promote relations between the two sides and hoped Vietnam would achieve its green financial requirements and sustainable breakthroughs. Several British finance and banking institutions want to participate in Vietnam’s green investment projects.

The city’s Vice Chairman said that HCMC welcomes British investors to take part in building projects of smart city and international financial center, and hoped the British ambassador will continue to contribute to enhancing cooperation relations between the two nations.

On the same day, Mr. Vo Van Hoan attended a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II that was held in HCMC.





By Viet Le – Translated by Kim Khanh