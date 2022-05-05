Two Thu Thiem land auction winners yet to pay VND100 billion as committed





These two enterprises had promised to pay VND100 billion before April 30 to "show goodwill" with the desire to deploy projects on the land lots that they won in the auction.After making written requests to extend the payment time for the winning land lots and related fees, including fines for late payment, to September 2022 but were not accepted, the Dream Republic Joint Stock Company and Sheen Mega Joint Stock Company made written commitments to pay an amount of VND100 billion into the State budget before April 30 to show goodwill to continue carrying out their projects.At present, the tax authority still calculates the late payment interest at 0.03 percent per day. The late payment calculation for the first installment had been applied from February 6. And from April 7, these enterprises will be charged an additional fee for late payment for the second one. Currently, the late payment amount that these two enterprises have to pay is more than VND2.3 billion ($100,010.59) per day.Earlier, the Dream Republic Joint Stock Company won the auction of land lot No.3-5 with an area of 6,446 square meters, so it had to pay VND3.82 trillion ($165.88 million) of the land-use fee and VND500 million ($21,713.25) of the registration fee for the commercial and service area.Sheen Mega Joint Stock Company won the auction of land lot No.3-8 with an area of 8,568.1 square meters and must pay VND4 trillion ($173.7 million) of the land-use fee. It was exempted from paying registration fees according to the instructions on registration fees for residential land areas.

By Dong Giang – Translated by Gia Bao