Two reported dead in apartment fire in HCMC

The fire occurs in the tenth floor of Carillon 5 apartment.



According to initial information, residents detected smoke and flame inside the tenth floor of the apartment at 4:00 a.m. this morning.

After receiving the information, Tan Phu District’s police and Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the HCMC Police blocked off the scene to stamp out the fire and investigated the cause of the fire.

Many fire trucks and dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other blocks.



The victims have been identified as a woman and her daughter.



Currently, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.



By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong