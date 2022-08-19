Twenty individuals receive 22nd Ton Duc Thang Award

In the field of industrial electricity, electronics, and refrigeration, the award winners include Bui Van Hoang of Power Transmission Company No.4 under the National Power Transmission Corporation; Le Hoang Nhan of HCMC Electricity Corporation; Nguyen Thanh Chuong of Dai Long Electric Wire and Cable Trading Company; Bui Trong Huu of VISSAN Joint Stock Company; Huynh Ngoc Hoang of Hoc Mon Power Company.



In the field of information technology and chemistry, they include Lam Thanh Phong of Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited; Nguyen Van Hieu of Ben Thanh Water Supply Joint Stock Company; Le Thi Kim Loan of Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited; Nguyen Dinh Thang of TICO Joint Stock Company.

In the field of mechanical engineering and manufacturing, they are Truong Duc Thuc of Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited; Dang Ngoc Phat of HCMC Urban Drainage Company Limited; Dao Anh Vu of VISSAN Joint Stock Company; Huynh Thanh Vu of Liksin Corporation; Nguyen Huu Loc of HCMC Urban Environment Company Limited; Nguyen Hoang Phuong of Cholimex Food Joint Stock Company; Nguyen Hai Bang of Liksin Corporation; Le Anh Tuan of Seedcom Fashion Group Joint Stock Company.Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Chairwoman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor; Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers Association, attended the ceremony.

Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor makes a statement at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Le Thi Kim Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, said that the 2022 Ton Duc Thang Award ceremony honors 20 outstanding individuals. Of which, there are ten typical individuals receiving the 21st Ton Duc Thang Award in 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony could not be held; and ten individuals winning the 22nd Ton Duc Thang Award in 2022.



The Ton Duc Thang Award honors engineers and workers who have many technical innovations and practical scientific research that are applied in production and business activities. Most of the award winners are young engineers and workers, with many respectable qualities that need to be honored and replicated among the labor force of HCMC.According to the Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, it is the persistent and silent efforts of the individuals who have won the Ton Duc Thang Award over the years that have contributed to improving the quality of HCMC's human resources.Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, affirmed that the Ton Duc Thang Award is not only the pride but also the responsibility for HCMC workers to always strive to become worthy successors to the career of President Ton Duc Thang, the typical worker of the working class.Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, assessed that the Ton Duc Thang award is an award of great significance, creating motivation for the workforce of HCMC to affirm its position and important role in the process of building and developing the city.The Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also suggested that the trade unions of HCMC continue to focus on giving good advice to all levels and coordinate closely with the People's Committee of HCMC to continue launching the Ton Duc Thang Award among officials, public servants, and laborers.In addition, the Ton Duc Thang Award should focus on key industries, industrial services, and smart technology. Through the award, it will continue to promote human resource training for HCMC.