Tuoi Tre Complex Center starts construction. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications; Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Secretary of HCMC Youth Union; Mr. Nguyen Tri Dung, Chairman of Go Vap District People's Committee; Mr. Tran Trong Dung, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association cum Chairman of HCMC Journalists Association; Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, former Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper; Mr. Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, attended the ceremony.



Mr. Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Le The Chu said that Tuoi Tre Complex Center has a total construction area of 5,555 square meters, including 11 floors and one basement, with a total floor area of 20,000 square meters and an investment of more than VND300 billion from Tuoi Tre Newspaper's career development fund.



The editor-in-chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper emphasized that the project is expected to become a standard complex of a leading press agency, meeting the needs of modern and dynamic operations in the new era of Tuoi Tre Newspaper. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Le The Chu said that Tuoi Tre Complex Center has a total construction area of 5,555 square meters, including 11 floors and one basement, with a total floor area of 20,000 square meters and an investment of more than VND300 billion from Tuoi Tre Newspaper's career development fund.The editor-in-chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper emphasized that the project is expected to become a standard complex of a leading press agency, meeting the needs of modern and dynamic operations in the new era of Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

The guests and the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper over the years carry out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tuoi Tre Newspaper Complex Center. (Photo: SGGP) Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong congratulated Tuoi Tre Newspaper on the 47th anniversary of its establishment. Over the past 47 years, besides implementing information and propaganda content, Tuoi Tre Newspaper has also initiated and organized many meaningful activities.



At the scene of the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP) She said that, to meet the needs of journalism in the current era, besides constantly making efforts, creating and regularly renewing the format and content of the newspaper, the investment in modern facilities and equipment is extremely important. The Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union believes that after being built and put into operation, the center will promote its functions to meet the requirements of journalism in the digital age, create more types of communication, as well as increase the source of revenue, contributing to improving the lives of the newspaper's staff and employees.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan