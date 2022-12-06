Tribute paid to late Chinese leader in Ho Chi Minh City

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of HCMC offer condolences to late General Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Central Committee Jiang Zemin. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed his profound condolences to the Chinese Party, State, people and family of the late leader, saying that municipal leaders and people are deeply saddened by his passing.

In the condolence book, Mr. Nen wrote that the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and municipal Fatherland Front Committee were very sad to hear that former General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin had passed away.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen writes in the condolence book for late General Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Central Committee Jiang Zemin. (Photo: SGGP)

He described Jiang as an eminent leader of the Chinese Party and State dedicated to the cause of revolution and building of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He made important contributions to normalizing and developing Vietnam-China ties, Mr. Nen added.

On behalf of the municipal Party Organisation, authorities and people, Mr. Nen extended his most profound condolences to the family of the deceased.

The municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee also sent wreaths to the Chinese Consulate General.

The same day, delegations of diplomatic corps and schools in the city also sent wreaths and wrote in the condolence book at the Consulate General.

Vietnamplus