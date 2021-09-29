Travel control mechanism between HCMC, Southern region should be maintained

At the virtual meeting (Photo: VNA)



At the online meeting between Mr. Dam with Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta provinces, and the Central Highlands on preparing to relax social distancing after September 30, representatives from localities said that the pandemic is basically put under control in all districts; therefore, the government should loosen social distancing for economic recovery and stability of dwellers’ lives. However, travel from province to province may still be at increased risk for getting and spreading some SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry of Health should provide consultation for the Government about the allocation of vaccines for the southern metropolis and neighboring provinces for herd immunity to bring a new normal life to people. Relevant locaities should continue to strictly control the entry and exit points of Ho Chi Minh City. Another work is to prevent people with Covid-19 from traveling to other localities.

Participants suggested the Prime Minister maintain the current mechanism of controlling travel between HCMC and other provinces and cities. Moreover, the PM should direct other provinces to coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City in the transportation of people back to their homeland.

Agreeing with participants’ opinions at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City needs to create enough jobs, vaccines, and accommodation for immigrant workers to keep them in the city and welcome more new laborers.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan