Traffic projects in HCMC implemented under moderate progress

Regarding the current works of the Metro Line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City , the Management Authority for Urban Railway of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) said that the Ben Thanh Terminal bidding package has the largest number of engineers and workers compared to other ones. However, all the people involved in the project have patiently performed their tasks along with following the Covid-19 prevention and control measures.