Traffic police strengthen patrols to ensure road order, safety ahead of Tet

Those transporting explosives, dangerous and counterfeit goods, the drivers will be revoked driver's license or their vehicles will be seized.

The traffic police forces will concentrate on detecting, strictly handling those without driver license, vehicle registration certificate; vehicles without silencers and suppressors of smoke, horns and braking system; vehicles having silencers and suppressors of smoke, horns and braking system but they don't work; cases violating the regulations on number plates; and those installing more lights, brackets on the vehicles.At the same time, the PC08 coordinates with the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes to handle them in accordance with the law.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong