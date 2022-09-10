Traffic bottlenecks erased to ease congestion in HCMC

Traffic is smooth at An Suong Intersection with overpass and tunnels. (Photo: SGGP)

Reducing congestion



At 4 p.m., at An Suong intersection, despite the high number of vehicles participating in traffic, there is no longer prolonged congestion and traffic jams as in previous years. Mai Van Thai, a truck driver from Tay Ninh Province to HCMC, said that in the past, every time he entered the center of HCMC, the An Suong Roundabout was the obsession of drivers. Vehicles used to have to wait to go through the roundabout, causing 1-2-kilometer-long traffic jams, but now, congestion no longer occurs at this intersection.



The construction investment project of An Suong Intersection is divided into two phases. Phase 1 is the construction of an overpass on National Highway 1A, which was completed in July 2002. Phase 2 is the construction of double tunnels, each tunnel is 9 meters wide with two lanes, and the total length of the two tunnels is 830 meters. In 2020, An Suong Intersection will be completed, becoming the first three-story intersection in HCMC, helping to remove the bottleneck for traffic in the West of the city.



Meanwhile, in the East of the city, the investment project to build My Thuy Intersection of Vo Chi Cong, Nguyen Thi Dinh, and Dong Van Cong streets has gradually helped to remove serious congestion on the arterial road with high traffic of container trucks. Currently, two-way traffic is organized on the overpass, and one-way traffic in the tunnel from Vo Chi Cong Street and turning left onto Nguyen Thi Dinh Street to go towards Cat Lai Ferry Station.



Continuing to invest strongly



According to the Department of Transport of HCMC, by the end of 2021, the total length of roads in HCMC was more than 4,734km, the number of bridges was 1,160, and the total proportion of land for traffic exceeded 12%. The average service level of the road system was at level D, and the average speed was 32km/h. In the 2012-2022 period, the traffic situation has improved, proved by the reduction of traffic congestion hotspots. In addition, of the 18 traffic congestion hotspots from the beginning of 2022, two have seen positive changes, and nine have had initial positive changes.



Congestion no longer occurs at An Suong Intersection. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Phan Cong Bang, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of HCMC, said that the total number of intersections that had been invested so far was 29. The upgrade of intersections combined with other solutions has contributed to improving the traffic congestion situation in the city lately.



In the context that the city's budget still faces many difficulties, the Department of Transport has determined the priority principle to propose the competent authorities consider investing in 16 intersections in the 2022-2025 period. Specifically, the Dinh Intersection project at Nguyen Van Qua Street and National Highway 1A in District 12, with a total investment of about VND400 billion, has completed investment procedures. In addition, the People's Council of HCMC approved the policy of five other public investment projects, including the renovation projects of Linh Xuan Intersection (National Highway 1A - National Highway 1K), Nguyen Thi Dinh - Nguyen Duy Trinh in Thu Duc City, Bon Xa Intersection on Thoai Ngoc Hau street - Huong Lo 2 - Le Van Quoi in Tan Phu District and Binh Tan District, Dien Bien Phu - Ngo Gia Tu - Ly Thai To - Le Hong Phong Roundabout, and Nguyen Tri Phuong - Ngo Gia Tu - Nguyen Chi Thanh Roundabout in District 10.



For ten intersections that have not been approved by the competent authority yet, the department suggested making an investment policy proposal and allocating capital to prepare for investment in the medium-term public investment plan 2021-2025. They include the intersections of National Highway 1A - Vuon Lai, Ba Diem (National Highway 1A - Phan Van Hon), Nguyen Kiem - Phan Dang Luu, Thu Duc Intersection, Hoa Binh - Lac Long Quan, Ly Thuong Kiet - Ba Thang Hai, Nguyen Oanh - Phan Van Tri, Hoang Van Thu - Nguyen Van Troi, Lac Long Quan - Au Co, and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh - Ung Van Khiem.



Ring Road No.3 HCMC: New driving force



The new development driving force, which is contributed greatly by traffic to HCMC and the Southern key economic regions, is the construction of Ring Road No.3 in HCMC. The route passes through HCMC and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An, connecting with five expressways and four national highways, creating an inter-regional traffic network of the Southeast region, as well as connecting with the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta.



Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the Project Management Unit for Investment and Construction of Traffic Works in HCMC, said that site clearance for the Ring Road No.3 in HCMC is carried out one step ahead, ensuring that the construction of categories and works are synchronous and smooth. Localities are expected to present the boundary for deploying the project by the end of September 2022 and hand over the construction site in 2023. To successfully implement the project, HCMC will be the hub to coordinate with the provinces to prepare construction procedures.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan