Traditional markets vibrant again

At noon on July 10, numerous foreigners from France, Belgium and Japan flocked to Ben Thanh market, especially in the areas of selling food and souvenirs.Similarly, at the traditional markets of Hoa Hung and Xom Chieu, the trading atmosphere is also busier than before, notably at weekends.
Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, a staff being in charge of management works at Ben Thanh market said that purchasing power at the famous market at the current time increased 30 to 40 percent compared to previous weeks.
The market recorded 3,000 to 4,000 turns of arrivals on the weekend, meanwhile, the number of visitors to the market on weekdays reached 2,000 turns. Of which, international visitors accounted for around 60 percent, mainly arrivals from Europe, America, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia and so on.
Currently, there are 185 traders at Ben Thanh market implementing discounts of from 5 percent to 30 percent for items.
The market management board has mobilized small trade owners to extend operating time until 10 p.m. so the number of visitors in the evening increased.
Traders proactively promote their business items via Zalo, Facebook and YouTube to lure customers.