Tracking Covid-19 cases of home treatment for management, medical support

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

In addition, the number of severe Covid-19 patients and deaths has also slightly risen while the rate of Covid-19- hospitalization patients is higher the discharge rate. Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and mild cases who are treating at home have accounted for more than 90 percent of the total number of F0 (Covid-10 patient) cases in the city.



The increase followed the city’s relaxation of social distancing measures and Covid-19 restrictions. The municipal authority needs to assess the ability of acting and keeping the case count and the fatalities related to Covid-19 low.

The city should not be negligent or subjective in spite of the high vaccination coverage, having medicines for Covid-19 treatment and practical experience of prevention and control of the pandemic. He asked the Department of Health to consider monitoring and control processes to continually track and identify F0 cases.

Heads of localities, departments, agencies, units and organizations have to take responsibility for developing plans to respond to a range of possible scenarios as the number of local Covid-19 infections increases, especially improving the local healthcare system.



The health department must complete regulations and submit plans on mobilizing all public and private sources, testing rules, receiving Covid-19 patients for treatment to the city’s government; and offer guidelines for home Isolation of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc delegated the Department of Health to collect opinions from the meeting’s participants to complete regulations of the local authorities ‘responsibility at all levels and caring for F0 cases and their family members.



Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said that districts including 12, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Binh Tan, Go Vap and Thu Duc City recorded significant increase in coronavirus cases. He has proposed the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to reopen quarantine facilities and field hospitals in districts for Covid-19 treatment.

About 60 percent of food and drink services in HCMC have reopened starting on October 1. Restaurants in District 7 and Thu Duc City have been allowed to serve alcohol under a pilot scheme until Nov. 15. The city has implemented a good performance of regulatory inspections of food service operations. The Department of Trade and Industry has proposed the municipal People’s Committee to allow in-person dining at restaurants and eateries serving alcohol across the city to reopen under strict safety measures. Accordingly, food establishments can only serve customers at 50 percent capacity and must close by 9:00 pm while clients must be fully vaccinated, said the department’s director Bui Ta Hoang Vu.







By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh