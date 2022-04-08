Thu Thiem land auction winners must pay VND2 billion lateness fine each day

The four Thu Thiem land lots in the auction

Director of the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that after identifying the winners in a land use right auction, a decision to officially recognize these winners must be issued, along with a contract clearly regulating the time and method to pay the land use fee. Any partners canceling the contract lose their deposit amount.

At present, there are two winners, namely Viet Star Real Estate Investment Co. Ltd. (winner of land lot No. 3-12, covering an area of 10,059m²) and Binh Minh Trading Business and Investment Co. Ltd. (winner of land lot No.3-9, covering an area of 5,009m²), canceling their contract. The other two, Dream Republic JSC. and Sheen Mega JSC., still have their finance obligation to fulfill.

However, the latter group yesterday sent a formal document, explaining the reasons for their tardiness in fee paying. They stated that the unexpected outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, along with recent political instability in the world, has gravely affected their business plans and their financial allocation ability. Rumors and concerns of the community over Thu Thiem land when two winners have canceled their contract worsen the situation.

Therefore, Dream Republic JSC. and Sheen Mega JSC. have asked for a fee payment extension in six periods from April to September 2022.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tax Department Nguyen Thi Bich Hanh is delivering her speech. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tax Department Nguyen Thi Bich Hanh announced that the given reasons are not eligible for payment extension according to the current law. As a result, her organization still requests the two to pay a lateness fine of over VND2 billion (US$87,500) a day. A decision to enforce debt recovery has also been issued.



Director of the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang is answering questions in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In related news, regarding the tardiness in releasing house ownership certificate for citizens, Director of the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that his organization has prepared a plan to issue 37,000-38,000 house ownership certificates in 2021-2022. Since the beginning of this year, more than 3,500 certificates have been sent to corresponding citizens.

At present, HCMC continues to accept applications for land price assessment and will release a certificate for eligible people. There is no congestion in this matter at all, said Director Thang.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam