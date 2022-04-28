Thu Thiem 2 Bridge crossing Saigon River inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, emphasized that Thu Thiem 2 Bridge was an important transport infrastructure project, contributing to motivating the development of the Eastern highly interactive innovative urban area of HCMC and an architectural highlight in the overall landscape of the Saigon River.



Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that Thu Thiem New Urban Area had gradually formed and created a new face of a modern urban area. The city had completed and put into use the Thu Thiem 1 Bridge and the Saigon River Tunnel to connect with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. Thu Thiem 2 Bridge would contribute to completing the arterial route network, strengthening the connection between the city center area and Thu Thiem New Urban Area, enhancing investment attraction, and creating attractiveness to ensure the completion of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2030. According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, the city has set the goal of building Thu Thiem New Urban Area into a modern civilized urban center, a high-class financial, service, and commercial center not only for the city but also for the region under the new management mechanism to speed up development.Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that Thu Thiem New Urban Area had gradually formed and created a new face of a modern urban area. The city had completed and put into use the Thu Thiem 1 Bridge and the Saigon River Tunnel to connect with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. Thu Thiem 2 Bridge would contribute to completing the arterial route network, strengthening the connection between the city center area and Thu Thiem New Urban Area, enhancing investment attraction, and creating attractiveness to ensure the completion of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2030.



Thu Thiem 2 Bridge connects District 1 and Thu Thiem New Urban Area. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that the construction and completion of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge had great significance to HCMC in the context that the city was striving for socio-economic recovery and development after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, designed by Finnish company WSP, is assessed to be suitable with the architecture and planning on both sides of the Saigon River, meeting future traffic needs. In addition, with the artistic lighting system being researched and invested in the coming time, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge will be an iconic architectural work of the city on the Saigon River, contributing to creating more architectural beauty and urban landscape in the city center.Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that the construction and completion of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge had great significance to HCMC in the context that the city was striving for socio-economic recovery and development after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Thu Thiem 2 Bridge is inaugurated on April 28. (Photo: SGGP)



To promote the effectiveness of the above projects, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested that ministries and agencies focus on solving difficulties and problems on investment policies reported and recommended by the People's Committee of HCMC, thereby, promptly reporting to the Prime Minister and competent authorities to remove and create favorable conditions for the city to develop up to the expectations of citizens. Especially, in the near future, as the economic center of the Southern Key Region, the city will continue to prioritize investment in developing transport infrastructure and increase investment in key transportation projects with regional connectivity, such as the Ring Road 3, the An Phu intersection, the expansion of National Highway 50, and the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway, to gradually solve the problem of traffic congestion in the city, as well as contribute to enhancing regional connectivity, promoting socio-economic development of HCMC and neighboring provinces.To promote the effectiveness of the above projects, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested that ministries and agencies focus on solving difficulties and problems on investment policies reported and recommended by the People's Committee of HCMC, thereby, promptly reporting to the Prime Minister and competent authorities to remove and create favorable conditions for the city to develop up to the expectations of citizens.



Deputy Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)



Despite many difficulties related to site clearance, the Covid-19 pandemic, and many challenges that seemed insurmountable, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge was completed on the occasion of the Reunification Day, thanks to the close guidance from the Central government and leaders of HCMC. The company committed to performing maintenance and warranty for the project, Mr. Tran Ba Duong said.



Previously, giving a quick report on the implementation of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project, Mr. Tran Ba Duong, Chairman of Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (Thaco) cum Chairman of Dai Quang Minh Joint Stock Company, said that with a golden location on the Saigon River, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge would be the highlight, the new symbol of HCMC after being put into use.Despite many difficulties related to site clearance, the Covid-19 pandemic, and many challenges that seemed insurmountable, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge was completed on the occasion of the Reunification Day, thanks to the close guidance from the Central government and leaders of HCMC. The company committed to performing maintenance and warranty for the project, Mr. Tran Ba Duong said.

Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project was started in February 2015. The bridge is 1,465 meters long, with a scale of six lanes. The 885-meter-long bridge section is designed as a cable-stayed bridge with the main tower 113 meters high, leaning towards Thu Thiem. The bridge has a total investment of VND3.08 trillion (US$134.69 million), implemented in the form of BT (build - transfer).



At first, the bridge was expected to be completed in 2018. However, site clearance is always a big bottleneck for most traffic projects in the city, and Thu Thiem 2 bridge is no exception. Therefore, the construction progress of the bridge took many years.



By April 2021, when the obstacles involving site clearance and legal procedures for the project were gradually removed, the contractor mobilized machinery and human resources for construction resumption. The construction was bustling after a temporary pause due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



In September 2021, the remaining beams were gradually assembled, and the bridge was connected.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Nha