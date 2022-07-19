Thu Duc organizes charity walk to raise funds for disadvantaged people

Poor people receive money

According to the administration in Thu Duc City, a budget of about VND9.5 billion is needed to build and repair houses for charity as well as welfare activities at wards meanwhile it needs more than VND18 billion for social security in the city.

According to Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hau, the charity walk was held on the 75th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2022), to mobilize units, businesses, benefactors, civil servants, public employees, employees and residents in Thu Duc City to participate in the walk aiming to contribute to the implementation of gratitude and security activities.

Thereby, it has also contributed to the improvement of residents’ lives in Thu Duc City.

At the press conference The program was held on Sunday morning on July 24 at Sala Urban Area in An Loi Dong Ward in Thu Duc City with a walking route of about 2.5km with the participation of nearly 6,000 people.

Within the framework of the walking program, there is also a ‘Job Day’ to accompany businesses and provide job counseling for workers in Thu Duc City.

Currently, Thu Duc City has connected more than 54 businesses participating in the program in the form of direct and indirect methods to connect businesses with employees participating in the program. In addition, through the program, the locality also supports families of difficult workers and children of workers whose parents died of coronavirus last year.

Moreover, the signing ceremony of the program called for contributions of police officers and soldiers to contribute to the fund ‘Vi bien dao que huong – Vi tuyen dau To quoc ‘ (For the homeland's sea and islands - For the frontline of the Fatherland).

The program aims to promote all resources for the construction of the fund 'Den on dap nghia' (Gratitude fund), the fund " Vi bien dao que huong – Vi tuyen dau To quoc' (For the Motherland Sea and Islands - For the Fatherland Frontline), the fund for the poor.

The social security works include housing construction and repair, financial support to buy materials, production tools, means of livelihood, support for students, medical support, and support for orphans and disadvantaged children. Along with that, Thu Duc City also upgraded all martyr cemeteries, churches, and historical sites in the area.

According to Mr. Tran Huu Phuoc, the walk is one of the programs in the chain of activities to carry out the social security works of Thu Duc City. Currently, Thu Duc City has received financial support of more than VND10 billion from individuals and organizations.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Dan Thuy