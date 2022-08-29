Thu Duc launches website to facilitate land-related administrative procedures

Leaders of Thu Duc City and the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment attend the launching ceremony of the new site. The site https://datdai-tpthuduc.tphcm.gov.vn is launched by the Land Registration Office, Tax Department, and State Treasure of Thu Duc City.

In the first phase, individuals and businesses will receive SMS messages for payment, search for information about their documents, and get results via emails or postal service.

In the second stage, they can submit their documents online, receive tax information online, make online tax payments, and receive results via postal service.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Hoang Tung speaks at the event.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc has implemented a pilot program on providing guidance and consultancy for 25 public services in Hiep Phu, Linh Trung and Truong Thanh wards; and plans to carry out the program in the remaining wards in 2023.

It aims to respond to a project on developing the application of population databases, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh