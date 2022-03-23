Thu Duc launches programs, projects implementing mechanisms for its development

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the conference on launching the plan No.108.

The resolution 108 contains missions and solutions of Thu Duc City on the economic development; attracting human resource; planning, managing and developing urban infrastructure; developing culture and society, science and technology; tasks of defense and security, Party building, political system and mass mobilization.



Under the plan 108, Thu Duc City will focus on building and completing the Thu Thiem New Urban Area before 2023; giving priority to compensation, site clearance and putting projects into operation; finishing the groundbreaking work of projects which receive the investment approval; checking and revoking overdue projects; completing transport infrastructure and exploiting internal resources, especially the resource of land for the investment in transport infrastructure.



The HCMC’s government has given authority to Thu Duc City in the fields of budget and finance, investment, land, environment, urban management and foreign affairs; and priority in the allocation of funds for the infrastructure development.

At the conference

The HCMC authorities have agreed with the new city’s pilot plan on establishing the self-financed public organizations, including land fund development center, social security center, startup support center for investment and technology, management center of technology infrastructure; and provide priority and approval for the evaluation work of the “Building smart city” project, the plan of land price adjustment coefficient to calculate compensation, support and resettlement in some projects in Thu Duc City.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu said that the plan No.108 includes projects of social housing projects in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030; building smart city and digital transformation in 2021-2025; mechanisms and policies for Thu Duc City’s development; increasing budget retention rate for the city’s investment; program of attracting experts, scientists and talents; economic restructuring in the model of “service-industry”.



The Party Committee of Thu Duc City has asked relevant departments to complete project drafts by no later than August to submit to its Standing Board.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh