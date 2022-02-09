Thu Duc, districts excellently handle administrative procedures

The assessment of handling administrative procedures is implemented through paper, tablets and information kiosks, websites, surveillance cameras, feedback boxes, hotlines, internal assessment.Accordingly, Thu Duc City and all districts reached excellent results meanwhile there were 290 out of 312 communes, wards and towns with best evaluation results, nine units with good results, two with satisfaction results and 11 units that are under the assessments.
The high rate of agencies reaching excellent results in handling administrative procedures shows satisfaction of people, organizations and businesses for the service of administrative agencies in the city.
In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City will officially put the Ho Chi Minh City Public Service Portal into operation. Besides, the city will deploy solutions to promote online public services, increase the number of eligible administrative procedures to integrate into the network environment.