Thu Duc City tries to exceed 2022 financial target

Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh speaks at the meeting.



The statement was made by Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung at a working session between Thu Duc’s authorities and a delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Le Hoa Binh on March 6.

When the pandemic has been basically brought under control, Thu Duc City has promptly recovered trade and production activities and completed the organization of the governing body after its establishment by merging three eastern districts - 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

In 2022, the new city will try to exceed the target by three-five percent and maintain Covid-free "green zones", coordinate with competent departments to propose special mechanisms and jurisdiction for the new city’s development as well as focus on implementing administrative reforms and digital transformation.

The city will also set a target of having 100% of administrative procedures provided online at level 3 and 4 on the city public service portal this year; create forums on solving businesses’ problems and reduce barriers to project implementation.

Thu Duc City has proposed HCMC’s government to hand over a higher level of empowerment, allocate employees and capital for its key projects and the smart city project.

In conclusion, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Le Hoa Binh asked Thu Duc City to strictly check the legal status of the planning and population situation for adjustment.

He highly appreciated the city’s solutions on implementing HCMC’s theme for 2022 of “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”, and organizing forums to collect opinions from enterprises and people.

He noted that the city needs to pay attention to administrative reform and IT application, kick off main projects that have been allocated medium-term capital in 2021-2025 period, solve social security activities and urgently implement projects of education and health.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh