Thu Duc City still administers Covid-19 vaccine

Ms. Mai announced home care for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the city was highly praised as it aimed at reducing the mortality rate. City authorities have adopted various policies to take care of Covid-19 patients at home including the provision of medicine bags, gifts, consultations.



Moreover, the city has set up 500 mobilize medical centers to take care of infected people at home. She made the statement at a regular press conference to inform about the Covid-19 epidemic in the city on September 23. According to her, Thu Duc authority has just temporarily stopped vaccination in 34 wards to focus on testing from September 22 to 30. She added that chairpersons of 34 wards will re-check those who have not received the first dose and the second dose of vaccine.

At the press conference, Deputy Head of HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on September 20, the southern metropolis recorded 354,1937 Covid-19 infection cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health. Currently, around 40,973 patients are being treated in medical facilities citywide.

HCMC recorded 175 deaths on September 20, taking the national toll to 13,982. The fall of the number of critically ill patients is a good sign in the battle against Covid-19.

In the respect of easing social distancing for recovery of the city’s economy, Mr. Hai affirmed the city placed safety on top priority. All activities must follow the city’s seven criteria sets for safety assessment in Covid-19 prevention and control. Additionally, about the proposal of the travel plan for civil servants, employees of State agencies and laborers who have received two Covid-19 vaccine jabs to their offices in two fixed time slots, from 6am - 8:30am and 4:30pm - 6pm everyday, along with specific conditions of each agency, 17 agencies and companies have sent their lists of 7,500 employees for the Police to update the information on the VNEID app

Regarding training on testing for deliverymen, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong said that 33 delivery companies out of 34 ones have had their own management accounts.

Moreover, the department has created a channel connecting information between the department, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Health and technicians for declaration of testing results. Nineteen delivery companies have so far filled declaration forms online and updated the information on the common database.

Chief of the Office of the Health Department in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai at the press brief (Photo: SGGP)

By Giao Linh - Translated by Uyen Phuong