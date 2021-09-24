Thu Duc City provides free-of-charge testing for deliverymen (Photo: SGGP)

Delivery workers can register for gratis testing from now to the end of September from 6 am to 6 pm and their test results will be posted on the health care system. Deliverymen just need to look up the test schedule with their registered phone number.

Delivery workers wanting to undergo tests should register at the website https://vnkm.yte.gov.vn or http://vietnamkhoemanh.vn. They can choose the test location and test date and time but they have to fill in a medical declaration to receive the registration QR code.

Test results will be updated on the website https://vnkm.yte.gov.vn.

For further information, people should call 19006688.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan