Thu Duc City presents Party membership badges to Party members

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep presents 75-year Party membership medal to Mr. To Van Giai.

On November 7, the city will hand over Party membership badges to 223 Party members, including 17 people who received 75-year Party membership badges, three persons who got 70-year badges, four people who were presented 65-year badges and ten individuals who were handed over 60-year badges, 45 others who received 55-year badges, 32 people who received 50-year badges and 112 Party members who received 45-year, 40-year and 30-year badges. Three Party members are bestowed with 65- year, 55-year and 45-year badges.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the event.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep said that the city highlighted outstanding contributions of Party members towards the cause of the revolution.

He noted that Thu Duc City has made an effort to develop the “City within city” model after two years of establishment. The HCMC Party Committee also issued Resolution 08-NQ/TU of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on directions, tasks, and developing mechanisms for Thu Duc City from 2021 to 2025, with orientation to 2030 to allow the new city to implement a pilot plan on specific mechanisms and policies for its development.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung offers 70-year Party membership badge to Mr.Bui Xuan Duc. Party members receive 30-year Party membership medals. Two Party members receive 60-year Party membership badges Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep presents a gift to elderly members.



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh