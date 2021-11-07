Thu Duc City launches tree-planting movement

The launching ceremony was taken place at the park in the 6.8-hectare resettlement site in Quarter 3, Linh Xuan Ward. This is one of the activities to mark the first anniversary of Thu Duc City establishment, contributing to implementing the target of planting one million new trees in the period of 2021- 2025 with a message of “For a green Vietnam”.
Attending the event were Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Hoang Tung and other senior leaders of the city.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Anh Tu defined that tree and forest planting played a very important role amid the current environmental pollution and global climate change which had seriously impacted the people’s lives along with industrialization, modernization and urbanization development.
Moreover, it is necessary to promote the propaganda of fire control and fighting on people, especially in the dry season along with proactively detecting and popularizing good models on environmental protection.
Mr. Nguyen Huu Anh Tu believed that the launching ceremony would be a fruitful starting point for the tree-planting movements of HCMC in general and Thu Duc City in particular.
As of this morning, the whole 34 wards of the city massively launched the tree planting and cleaned up the surrounding environment. After the launching cermonies, the Thu Duc City leaders planted trees.
Photos were captured at the launching ceremony of tree planting movement at the park in the 6.8-hectare resettlement site in Quarter 3, Linh Xuan Ward.