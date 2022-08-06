Thu Duc City launches peak month of disease prevention, environmental sanitation

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung speaks at the ceremony.



Thu Duc City launches environmental sanitation campaign.



With the target of gradually reducing infectious cases from the above-mentioned diseases, removing and cleaning black spots on waste, creating a beautiful environment, chairman Hoang Tung requested localities and units to launch more communication activities on propaganda against the diseases, and to call on residents to raise their awareness, responsibility on the implementation of environmental sanitation such as killing mosquitoes and mosquito larvae along with environmental sanitation in residential areas and public areas, flipping down all containers of stagnant water. Residents should be fully vaccinated in accordance with the guide of the health sector.

The loudspeaker cars for propaganda against diseases and on environmental sanitation.



At the ceremony, Thu Duc City launched a team serving treatment and medical examination for patients infected with dengue fever who are being monitored at home; and the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City also offered 20 gifts for needy people with difficult circumstances in the locality.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong