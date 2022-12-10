Thu Duc City focuses on completing resettlement areas

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) attends the meeting.



The statement was made by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Anh Tu at the 12th congress of the first Executive Party Committee for the 2020-2022 tenure that was held on December 10 with the participation of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

At the meeting, delegates raised a number of issues, such as delays in site clearance, compensation and construction progress of projects of Ring Road 3 , Thu Thiem New Urban Area and HCMC High Tech Park.

Secretary of the Party Commitee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep speaks at the event.

The city paid compensation of nearly VND257.5 billion to nine households affected by sub-project 1A of Ring Road 3. Meanwhile, the expenditure for compensation of the sub-projects 1B and 2B has not been allocated yet, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Anh Tu said.

Additionally, the Standing Party Committee of Thu Duc City has promptly coordinated with the departments to study and propose appropriate mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, basically completed general planning for Thu Duc City until 2040, implemented the authorization decision of the People’s Committee of HCMC, and focused on building Party organizations and developing membership of 412 Party members.

According to the socioeconomic situation in 2022 and the plan for 2023, Thu Duc City’s production value of the trade and service industry reached VND 94,159 billion, gaining 119 percent of the target. The city’s industrial production value was VND38,954 billion, achieving 112.66 percent of the target this year. State budget collection was VND19,818 billion, accounting for 92 percent of the assigned target.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh