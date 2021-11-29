Thu Duc City collects experts’ opinions on special mechanisms of development

Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the meeting were Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan, former Minister of Education and Training, President of the Scientific Board of the Oriental Development Research Institute; Professor Dr. Tran Quang Phu, Director of the Oriental Development Research Institute cum President of the Scientific Board of the institute; Assoc.Prof.PhD. Tran Dinh Thien, former Director of Vietnam Economic Institute; Economic expert Dr. Tran Du Lich.



Thu Duc City needs to take a different approach to show its breakthroughs. In which, it must be presented as a model of national developed city in the era of high technology and digital economy. The city has to determine its own roles to receive priorities of mechanisms and resources allocation, said Assoc.Prof.PhD. Tran Dinh Thien.

According to economic expert Dr. Tran Du Lich, Thu Duc not only develops economy and society but also it will be promoted following a modern urban city and urban administration model. In addition, it should focus on solving problems of the land ownership, land speculation, the development of illegal residential areas, residents’ disputes and other existing issues.

The city needs more special mechanisms to strengthen the power of its self-control in planning, investment, budget and organization of the governing body, he added.

The city needs to have a land fund development center to attract investors, solve long-term frozen and unfinished projects, give priority to Thu Thiem New Urban Area, and develop ecological tourism thanks to its geographical location with river landscapes, said Professor Dr. Tran Quang Phu.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu said that the city has proposed the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee to approve resolutions on land compensation and clearance policies to boost transport projects, the establishment of an infrastructure management center; and mechanisms allowed the city to actively to meet its demand and solve local problems.

Under the overall planning scheme of Thu Duc City by 2040 , it will be developed into the first class city and the highly interactive and innovative urban area, serving as a driving force for the implementation of the 4th Industrial Revolution of HCMC, he added.

