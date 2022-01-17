Thousands of employees given free vouchers for Tet shopping

Nearly 20 enterprises participated in the program who discounted 20 percent to 50 percent for their essential products of food, fresh vegetables, beverage, Tet goods, medical facial masks to serve the needs of employees for Tet shopping.

The organizers also gave 1,000 vouchers worth VND300,000 (US$13) each to needy workers for shopping at the event and presented 20 Tet gifts with VND500,00 (US$22) each for laborers affected by Covid-19, train, coach and air tickets to employees returning to their hometowns to enjoy Tet.



On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation grant 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Labor Confederation of District 5 gave financial support worth VND2 million (US$88) to 12 children of labor union members whose parents died due to the Covid-19 pandemic.









