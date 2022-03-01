Thousands of children in HCMC affected by Covid-19 receive free health check

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The activity is on the framework of a program of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC to support and take care of orphaned children who recovered from Covid-19 or those who suffer from difficult circumstances due to the pandemic in the city.All of the children will receive general medical examinations free of charge. As for those who had complicated health statuses, specialist doctors shall check them for appropriate treatment.The specialized screening of health checks for children will include dentomaxillofacial checks, eyes, chest X-ray, heart and abdominal ultrasound, psychology and nutrition consultancy and physical therapy.Based on the health situation of each child, the dossiers will be saved on the database of the program to monitor and perform regular health checks in the upcoming time.Apart from the health check program, the children will have a chance to join in entertainment activities including drawing, painting, puzzling games, free haircuts and Zumba dancing.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong