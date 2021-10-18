Third session of 10th HCMC People's Council opened

The third session of the 10th People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City is officially opened this morning.



According to Ms. Le, this is a major meeting of the Municipal People’s Council to evaluate deeply and comprehensively the efforts of the city in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (L) shakes hands with a delegate at the meeting.



At the meeting, the delegates listened to the Municipal People’s Committee’s reports on socio-economy in the first nine months of the year and key tasks in the last three months of 2021; particularly, the production and business activities in the first nine months of 2021 reduced sharply and the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is estimated to see a year on year decrease of 4.98 percent in the first nine months and it is forecast to reduce by 5.06 percent for the entire year.

Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting.







Besides, the city will continue to perform tasks, the target of socio-economic development and the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, the Resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and the Resolution No. 131 of the National Assembly on the organization of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City with specific mechanisms. At the opening ceremony of the third session of the 10th HCMC People's Council, Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the Party Committee, local authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City have strived to fight against Covid-19 during the past five months. From October 1, the whole city has turned into the new normalcy with a dual target of pandemic prevention and control and step-by-step economic recovery.Besides, the city will continue to perform tasks, the target of socio-economic development and the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, the Resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and the Resolution No. 131 of the National Assembly on the organization of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City with specific mechanisms.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in one and half a day at three places of 11 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan, 272 Vo Thi Sau and 255 Tran Hung Dao street. At the beginning of the meeting, the delegates spent a minute to commemorate people, frontline forces, medical workers who have sacrificed and died from Covid-19.Attending the meeting were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee ; Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of the 14th National Assembly Deputies and Deputy of the 15th National Assembly; Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Head of the HCMC Delegation of the 15th National Assembly Deputies.It is forecasted that the completion of the 2021 plan will face difficulties although the state budget revenue will not decrease sharply.Chairwoman Le said that the delegates also approved important decisions and solutions to support agricultural production activities, businesses without revenue due to the Covid-19 impacts, call for investment in socio-economic recovery and the city development, propose the city's socio-economic development plan and support policies in the fields of economy and education.The city leader also expressed her thankfulness to the Party Committees and people of provinces and cities and forces nationwide and foreign countries for their supports to the Covid-19 fight in HCMC; and highly appreciated the responsibility, initiative and creativity of the Steering Committees for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control of 312 communes and towns in the past time, especially the drastic direction of the leaders of the Central and ministries, on-time supports from working groups, organizations, individuals and great contributions of frontline forces, doctors, police, medical workers military forces, civil servants, officials, volunteers in the Covid-19 fight.Up to now, 21 districts and Thu Duc City have reached the criteria for pandemic control and are ready for the new normalcy By October 17, HCMC recorded 417,208 coronavirus infections, including 240,797 recovered patients from hospitals and medical facilities; the new number of infections and deaths decreased. As for adults over 18 years old, the rate of the first doses of vaccination reached nearly 99 percent and the rate of the second doses was over 76 percent.Following the implementation of Directive No. 18 dated September 30, 2021, of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the city has piloted the reopening of some socio-economic activities based on the safety criteria. These are positive signals for the city to continue to implement solutions for economic recovery and development, added Ms. Le.Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le required the delegates to carefully study the contents, actively discuss, express their opinions clearly and create unity for the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City to approve resolutions feasibly, contributing to meeting the city's socio-economic development requirements in the new phase.In the afternoon of October 18, the delegates shall discuss the medium-term investment plan in the period of 2021- 2025 and the socio-economy situation.In the morning of October 19, the delegates will discuss key contents, pass the Resolution on the city's socio-economy tasks by the end of 2021 and personnel work of the Municipal People’s Committee.

