There’s no evidence that Pfizer vaccine causes death



On the evening of September 28, Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Executive Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control said that the municipal Health Department Tuesday yesterday afternoon ordered to stop using the FK0112 batch of Pfizer vaccine temporarily while waiting for medical experts’ opinion after the city recorded a fatality after a person was given a Pfizer vaccine shot from the lot.

In the early afternoon of the same day, the Department of Health urgently held a meeting of the Professional Advisory Council to assess the causes of serious complications during the use of vaccines.

According to the initial conclusion of the council was that there was no evidence of death related to the quality of the vaccine. The professional advisory council confirmed that the death was not related to the vaccine but they must carry out the forensic examination to know the exact cause of death.

From this initial conclusion, the Center for Disease Control asked medical workers in vaccination venues citywide to continue using Pfizer's vaccine to immunize people in the afternoon.

All people over 50 years old in the southern metropolis have received the first doses of the vaccines while 48.5 percent of them got the second dose of the vaccines.





By Quang Huy – Translated by Anh Quan