There must be clean land fund to attract investors: People's Council leader

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le speaks to voters in Hoc Mon District (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting with voters in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District yesterday afternoon, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that if the district wants to attract investors, it must do well in planning to have vacant land.

At the meeting, voters of Hoc Mon district complained many issues related to the suspension of land lots in the district, traffic congestion, incomes of civil servants and public employees, compensation for ground clearance of Ring Road 3 and investment attraction in the district.

Listening to voters' opinions, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the spirit of consensus and willingness of people in relocation and site clearance to implement the Ring Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City. The remaining problem is the responsibility of the government in ensuring local inhabitants’ sake.

She asked the authority in Hoc Mon District to listen to residents’ wish that they want to resettle in the nearest place for the facilitation of work and studies. Moreover, she expected voters to continue to advocate for the local government for the progress of the Ring Road 3 project.

A voter speaks at the meeting with Ms. Le (Photo: SGGP) For traffic issues, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that Hoc Mon District People's Council has the right to decide on investment policies and record capital.

Therefore, the district must carry out surveys and evaluations of the roads that should be upgraded and expanded to pour money into these roads. During the implementation of the project, if the district has hiccups along the way, local leaders must set up a working group that will coordinate with the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City to promptly remove bottlenecks. Ms. Nguyen Thi Le also suggested the Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City coordinate with Hoc Mon District to inspect the roads in the district, grasp the reality and solve problems soon.

Regarding calling for investment, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le acknowledged that not only Hoc Mon district but many other localities are also facing difficulties. Some districts have already been successful in calling investors but because they have not done well in planning and adjusting planning, there is no vacant land for investors to implement projects.

Regarding regimes and policies for civil servants and public employees, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City had issued Resolution 03 on income increase for this group.

However, during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city focused all its resources on epidemic prevention and social security work, so it had to postpone the expenditure of additional income.

The city is trying from now until the end of December 31, 2023, the increase in income for civil servants and public employees will be implemented as per the Resolution 03.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Anh Quan