Thailand desires to reopen tours with Vietnam

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) recieves Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura. (Photo:SGGP/ Cao Thang)



At the meeting, the city Party Chief praised the long-term friendly relationship between Vietnam and Thailand , and he also sent his thankfulness to the Consulate General of Thailand and the Thai community in Ho Chi Minh City for their precious supports in the Covid-19 fight in the city in the past time.

Thailand is currently the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the ASEAN, the country’s ninth biggest foreign investor among 140 countries and territories having investment capital in Vietnam.The two countries have collaborated and supported each other not only in the framework of bilateral cooperation but also at regional and international forums.By October 2021, Thailand has been the 12th biggest foreign investor among 116 countries and territories with 231 projects having registered investment capital of over US$467 million in HCMC.Ho Chi Minh City welcomes over 180,000 Thai tourists each year. Thailand is now ranking ninth out of 20 countries with a large number of tourists to the city.The Thai ambassador affirmed that he would strive to promote the relationship between the two nations, including HCMC and his country’s localities.Mr. Nikorndej Balankura highly appreciated HCMC's role as Vietnam's economic and financial center. HCMC is home to 80 percent of Thai enterprises operating in Vietnam. On the occasion, he also thanked the HCMC leaders for their assistance to the Thai community living, working and studying in the city in the period of the Covid-19 outbreak.To prepare for the cooperation projects and economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 phase, Thailand will continue to concentrate on promoting trade and investment relations and investment with Vietnam.Thailand will strive to join hands with Vietnam to resume tours between the two nations and increase the number of tourists traveling to Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand.The ambassador said that the Tourism Authority of Thailand will have a specific plan to cooperate with Vietnam in the near future.Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura agreed to coordinate in organizing activities to mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand relations next month.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong