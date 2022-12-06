Thai National Day celebrated in HCMC



Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attended the event and extended congratulations to Thailand on National Day.

The Vice Chairman of the city emphasized that HCMC has been an important destination for Thai investors for many years. The southern economic hub and Bangkok have established friendship and cooperative relations since 2015.

The two cities often organize exchanges on trade and investment between the people of the two sides.

He hoped that the relations between the two countries in general, HCMC and Thailand in particular, would continue to achieve sustainable development.





By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh