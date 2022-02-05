Tet meeting on Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition held

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and city's leaders attend the meeting on Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition for lunar New Year.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his immense gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Force, Heroes of Labor, martyrs and their families, wounded soldiers, war veterans and people who have sacrificed themselves for the country and made outstanding contribution to the city during Vietnam's two resistance wars against the France and the US.



The city spent a year coping with the greatest pandemic in history. Thanks to the orientation of the Government along with the support of localities across the country, HCMC is regaining vitality after Covid-19 pandemic waned, the City’s Party Chief stressed.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event.

HCMC’s theme for 2022 is “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic”. The city will pay attention to enhancing the quality of the building for urban administration; improving the investment environment and accompanying enterprises to overcome difficulties; carrying out health strategy effectively; giving priority to pandemic prevention and control work and ensuring putting people’s health first and foremost; implementing socio-economic recovery plan.

State and Party leaders also offered flowers to martyrs at the Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument and at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for the Martyrs.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with war veteran soldiers at the event.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh