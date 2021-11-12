  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Ten tons of rice, US$4,446 in cash given to orphans

The Vietnam Real Estate Club (VREC) and the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Club (HREC) yesterday held a ceremony to give ten tons of rice and VND100 million (US$4,446) in cash to the Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans of Ho Chi Minh City.
Ten tons of rice, US$4,446 in cash given to orphans ảnh 1 Former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (4th, L) poses a photo with delegates at the ceremony.
Former Member of Politburo, Former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Executive Member of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau attended the ceremony.
At the ceremony, Chairman of VREC and HREC Nguyen Quoc Bao shared that although the Covid-19 pandemic has been step-by-step controlled, the people’s lives are still difficult, especially the needy ones. Therefore, VREC and HREC are concerned and want to share the difficulties with the needy children or disabilities.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked for the supports of enterprises, organizations and benefactors in the Covid-19 fight in the city. The leader hoped that HCMC would continue to receive more supports for social welfare activities in the city in the upcoming time.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong

