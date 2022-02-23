Telecoms businesses in HCMC should upgrade admin tasks: City leader

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le is delivering her speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In her speech, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le first expressed her high appreciation to all telecoms businesses sited in HCMC for their contribution to the city during the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

As to missions in 2022, she asked that the telecoms party committees increase their leading role in Covid-19 prevention and control tasks, in overcoming weaknesses of the previous year, and in synchronously implementing measures to develop the city 2022 theme of ‘Safely and Flexibly Adapting to the Pandemic, Effectively Controlling the Outbreak, Improving the Quality of the Urban Administration, Refining the Investment Environment, and Supporting Local Businesses’.

The Deputy Secretary also requested that the HCMC telecoms industry increase its customer services, commercial activities, markets while renovating the administrative tasks in all enterprises, perfecting the manufacturing models, and increasing the human resources quality to boost productivity.

She emphasized that telecoms companies should make good use of the human resources advantages in carrying out the breakthrough and key programs identified in the Resolution of the latest HCMC Party Committee Congress. These companies should pay more attention to the projects of Thu Duc City establishment under HCMC and digital transformation.

Also, it is necessary to implement the project of telecoms and digital infrastructure development in HCMC from 2020-2030, the program of support for the development of ICT businesses and products from 2020-2030, the project of smart tourism from 2020-2030.

Regarding the tasks to grow local party committees, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le stressed that all party committees of telecoms enterprises must focus on the implementation of the resolution issued in the 13th National Congress of the Central Party Committee and corresponding instructions from the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.

The yearly theme of HCMC Party Committee – Promoting the Building and Rectification of the City Party Committee and the Local Political System, Strengthening Discipline, Encouraging the Spirits of Pioneering, Bravery, Creativity, and Daring among Party members – must be on the top priority to develop as well.

Outstanding party committees of local telecoms businesses are receiving their merit certificates. (Photo: SGGP)

In his report, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Telecoms Party Committee Hoang Van Hien stated that businesses of the industry last year tried their best to strictly implement the content of mentioned resolutions, ensured information security in all situations, actively applied all pandemic prevention measures, and participated in social security campaigns of the city.



Statistics reveal that in 2021, the revenues of telecoms businesses in HCMC reached over VND4,600 billion (US$201.4 million), accounting for 91 percent of the yearly target. The productivity of laborers in the industry was nearly VND1.4 billion ($61,300) per person per year, which is 97 percent compared to 2020.

In addition, the HCMC telecoms industry was able to set up a sub-hotline for emergency under the intercom system of 113-114-115 in Quang Trung Software City, a system to dispatch ambulances, the extension no.2 of the hotline 1022 for HCMC, a monitoring camera system at 164 medical isolation areas, field hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

In 2022, the industry aims at having an income of VND4,800 billion ($210.2 million), getting 90 percent of the party committees and 95 percent of party members in local companies to fulfill their missions.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Huong Vuong