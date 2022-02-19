Taxi turmoil at Tan Son Nhat Airport asked to be strictly handled

The inspection team fines a car violating traffic rules at the airport. (Photo: SGGP)



The continued increase in the number of passengers after Tet holidays led to the taxi turmoil at Tan Son Nhat Airport , said deputy head of the inspection team No.8 under the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Minh Hai.

Taxi operators and app-based vehicle services must ensure to provide the sufficient number of vehicles during peak hours, especially after 9 pm. The airport has coordinated with the TCP Park to allow tech-based cars to make picking up passengers in the D1 lane on the 3 rd, 4 th and 5 th floors, BeCar to operate in the 1st – 5th areas of the D1 lane and GrabCar to receive visitors in the 6th – 12th places.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has asked Tan Son Nhat Airport to coordinate with the HCMC Public Security, Tan Binh District’s Police and Traffic Inspection to solve the illegal operation of taxi and app-based cars at the airport.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the Ministry of Transport has carried out the construction project of the T3 passenger terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The terminal, with a capacity of 20 million passengers a year and a cost of over VND11,000 billion (US$482 million) is expected to be completed after taking 37 months for construction. However, the project’s site clearance has not been finished.



HCMC has also started work on several important transport projects in areas surrounding its Tan Son Nhat International, connecting with the airport’s Terminal T3 project.



The municipal transport department suggested the Ministry of Transport, ACV and Southern Airport Authority to speed up the process of projects in order to help transportation of passengers and goods run smoothly.



On the same day, Tan Son Nhat Airport launched two bus routes carrying visitors from the airport to the city center and Vung Tau City.







By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh