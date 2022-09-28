Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal 3 set to start work in October

Accordingly, as for road projects, contractors had to concentrate on constructing four component projects of the North-South Expressway in the first period, including sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Cam Lo – La Son, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay to open to traffic by the end of the year.
As for expressway projects in the second period, the project management boards are assigned to complete the project designs by end of October to submit the quotation for approval by November 15 and start works by end of December.
Regarding the Long Thanh International Airport, relevant units need to promptly start works on the terminal by end November and the runway items by end of the year.
Minister Nguyen Van The also required to start work on the Terminal 3 of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport at the beginning of October.
