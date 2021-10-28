Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 project set to start work in December

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



However, the project faces difficulties on the 16.05 hectares of land under the management of the Ministry of National Defense.



Currently, the Ministry of National Defense has planned the properties settlement and has been waiting for feedbacks from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.





In addition, the Ministry of Transport sent an official letter to the HCMC People’s Committee to soon give the opinions and it is expected that the city will submit a letter to the Ministry of National Defense in November 2021.The ACV’s leader said that in case of the project will be tentatively started the construction in December, the T3 passenger terminal will be implemented within 24 months and one more month dedicated for the process of the procedure.Pursuant to the Prime Minister’s Decision, the T3 passenger terminal will have the capacity of 20 million passengers a year along with synchronized sub-projects at the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport.The project has a total investment of around VND10,990 billion (US$482 million) from ACV’s fund, without using the national budget.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong