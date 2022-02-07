Tan Son Nhat Airport crowded with passengers as people return home

Tan Son Nhat Airport is crowded with passengers as people return home after the Tet holidays (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, in the last two days of the Lunar New Year, many people hardly bought plane tickets while others had no choice but bought tickets at the highest price.

According to the Southern Airport Authority ’s statistics, the number of departures and arrivals was estimated to be more than 100,000 passengers in the day.

Mai Linh taxi company announced that it has mobilized all its staff to serve commuters, but due to the sudden increase in the number of passengers booking cars at certain times, people had to wait for a long time.

A representative of Vinasun also said that all taxi cabs of the company must be mobilized to serve passengers in some other places, so it failed to meet tourists’ travel demand at the airport. As a result, the Southern Airport Authority, as well as car companies, recommended that people should actively take means of transportation, avoiding long waits at the lobby.

Passenger Ngo Ngoc Lan hailing from the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak’s Buon Ma Thuot City said that her family planned to fly back to Ho Chi Minh City on February 7 but could not buy a ticket. Until February 9, she was informed that tickets have been available at a high price. For instance, an economic class ticket costs VND1.5 million a person, while a business class ticket is about VND2.5 million a person, while on weekdays it is only about VND500,000-VND800.000 a ticket, depending on the airline and flight time.

Hanoian Le Lam also shared that it is difficult to book economy class tickets to Ho Chi Minh City these days. A few agents started to sell tickets on February 7, but mostly business class, at VND6.2-VND10.8 million a person," said Mr. Le Lam.

Some people said that because air tickets were difficult to book and the price is high, they switched to bus or train or asked for work leave.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Uyen Phuong