Tan Binh District needs to help businesses approach capital, labor source

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)



The statement was made by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai at a conference which was held on October 11 by the Tan Binh District Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention Control to review the district’s 10 days of implementation of the HCMC Peoples’ Committee’s Directive 18 on continued prevention and control measures against Covid-19 and gradual economic recovery starting on October 1.

At the event, Mr. Hai required the People’s Committees of 15 wards of the district to strengthen the control of Covid-19 patients being treated at home to reduce the number of severe cases and deaths as well as build infection prevention and control plan to prevent the spread of the virus.

The district has also to enhance inspection over Covid-19 prevention and control work at business and service facilities and continuously carry out welfare activities to help needy people.

On the same day, another conference reviewing 10 days implementation of the HCMC Peoples’ Committee’s Directive 18 was held by the District 11’s authorities.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the district Nguyen Tran Binh, the locality has distributed the third support packages worth VND96,872 billion (US$4.2 million) to 96,872 people

By Thai Phuong, Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh