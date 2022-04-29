Successive generations shouldn’t forget our heroic history: HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen stressed on the meeting that the next generations in Vietnam are not allowed to forget our heroic history, which has been resounded in the world as a meaningful event of the previous century. This history must be taught, explained to our children so that they can understand the enormous sacrifice of our father for the peace and happiness they are enjoying today.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen quoted the saying of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong “Our country has never obtained such an opportunity, a potential, a position, and international prestige like we do now” in order to appreciate all the great contribution and sacrifice that previous generations have made.

He emphasized this anniversary is so proud and important a political event to both the nation and the army.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen and army generals pose for a photo in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is talking with army generals in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In the meeting, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen briefed the current socio-economic status of HCMC as well as its achievements during the economic recovery period now, plus results of the 13th (extended) Conference of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

He admitted that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is the first ever in the history, and that HCMC has mobilized all possible resources to overcome that unexpected tough challenge. During the war time, all the community fought against the enemy, and in the pandemic time, each citizen became a soldier to prevent and control the disease.

The meeting to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Reunification Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Finally, the HCMC Party Chief expressed his belief that business people and veterans will be able to continue promoting the heroic spirit as they successfully did in the war time in order to be innovative in economic activities for the sustainable development of the city.



By Tran Yen, Van Minh – Translated by Yen Nhi