Strengthening special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) receives the Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Fernando González LLort, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on November 14.



At the receiving ceremony, on behalf of the municipal Government and people, Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his joy at the comprehensive friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba in general, HCMC and Cuba particularly, especially Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s five-day Vietnam visit in October.

He extended his sincere thanks to the ICAP for its support during wartime and highlighted Cuba’s achievements and changes in socio-economic development creating favorable conditions to improve the people’s lives.

Additionally, he extended his sympathy to Cuba over the recent oil tank explosion, the struggle for the decades-long U.S. economic embargo, and the new victory in its struggle against the U.S. blockade.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) offers a gift to Mr. Fernando González LLort

President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González LLort presents a gift to Mr. Vo Van Hoan.

For his part, Mr. Fernando González LLort expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by HCMC in the oil depot fire and for helping the Cuba General Consulate in HCMC complete political, diplomatic and foreign affairs missions.

He hoped that representative agencies and friendship organizations of Cuba in Vietnam will organize more effective and diversified activities to develop traditions and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries, such as the periodic exchange between youth and peoples of the two nations, meetings for sharing experience in the fields of health and education.





By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh