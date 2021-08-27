Strengthened pandemic prevention measures show positive signals

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects meals prepared at Co.op Xtra Supermarket in Thu Duc City to serve people in the blockade and isolation areas. (Photo: SGGP)
Noticeable change in the implementation of social distancing
The meeting had the attendance of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Special Working Group of the Prime Minister, leaders of departments and localities, and the standing steering committees for pandemic prevention and control of 312 communes and wards in the city.
At the opening of the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that his trip to HCMC aimed to preliminarily assess the implementation of stricter social distancing and pandemic prevention measures in the city from August 23, in which the city has focused on inspecting, monitoring, promoting, and encouraging facilities, communes, and wards in pandemic prevention and control. If the practice proves that these solutions are correct, successful, close to reality, and feasible, the city must continue to carry out these solutions more effectively and strongly, and at the same time, supplement and gradually improve these solutions and solve the problems arising in practice.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that thanks to stricter social distancing, the traffic in the city has decreased by 90 percent compared to the early days of social distancing under Directive No.16 and 25 percent compared to August 22.
The city actively deployed large-scale Covid-19 testing, focusing on high-risk and extremely high-risk areas. The total number of rapid test samples taken in the orange and red zones was 947,356, achieving 45 percent of the plan. However, Covid-19 testing in some areas and districts in the green and yellow zones was implemented slowly, with some places not reaching 50 percent.
The city has vaccinated more than 5.6 million people and is treating nearly 38,000 Covid-19 cases. The city has established 401 mobile medical stations to promote effective treatment at home and in the community, along with 312 medical stations at the grassroots level.
HCMC has organized the distribution of welfare bags to more than 543,000 needy households by August 25. This week, the city has distributed 1 million gift packages and prepared another 1 million gift packages for the next round with the motto that no household would face a shortage of food and foodstuffs.
The city has continued to create conditions for businesses to maintain production so as not to disrupt the supply chain of goods following safe methods.
On the right track
PM Pham Minh Chinh stated that the practice and opinions at the meeting showed that the strengthening of social distancing and pandemic prevention measures from August 23 had had many positive signals.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the PM acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of HCMC’s Party Committee, authorities, and political system. PM Pham Minh Chinh especially thanked the people of HCMC and the business community for participating, donating, supporting, sharing, and contributing to achieved results.
The head of the Government also shared with the difficulties and losses of the people of HCMC.
Besides, there are still many things to learn from what happened. The PM reiterated that through the inspection on the morning of the same day, some people still did not know who and where to contact when they need urgent assistance in terms of security and health.
PM Chinh requested that this issue must be fixed immediately, and the communes and wards must put up leaflets at each residential area so that people know the support phone numbers. "If the city's support switchboard 1022 is still overloaded and congested, it means that the work is still concentrated on the city," he said.
The inspection and opinions also confirm that the proposed guidelines and solutions are basically on the right track. The PM asked the communes and wards to acquire the ideas at the meeting to continue implementing the work. The city continues to lead and direct consistently, centrally, and throughout following the solutions of the Prime Minister, and at the same time, be flexible to implement those policies and solutions most effectively and achieve the set goals as quickly as possible.
On the right track
