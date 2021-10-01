Streets in HCMC bustle again as social distancing restrictions eased

More people travel in Pham Van Dong Street in Go Vap District (Photo: SGGP)

At about 7 o'clock on the same day, the National Highway 13, National Highway 1, Pham Van Dong, Nguyen Kiem, Vo Thi Sau, Hai Ba Trung, Dien Bien Phu, Hanoi Highway, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ly Thai To, 3/2, Nguyen Van Cu in 21 districts and Thu Duc City, more people were traveling.

Travelers said that they were eager to go out on the first day after prolonged social distancing.

Some roads in District 12 were also congested as people went to state offices for registration, formality completion, or commodity transportation.

Food and beverage establishments were resuming delivery of takeaway orders. Most people complied with the 5K regulations and prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

Many people arrived at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Hiep Thanh Ward in District 12 to do paperwork. Most people adhered to the 5K rule. Safeguards keep reminding people to keep a distance of at least 1 m from each other.

More people travel in District 10's Ly Thai To Street. More people travel in Nguyen Kiem Street in District Go Vap. More people travel in Nguyen Van Cu Street in District 5. People come to District 12 state office for formality completion. More people travel in the National Highway 12. More people travel in National Highway 13.



By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan