Street art performance activities in celebration of National Reunification Day

Thousands of tourists and Ho Chi Minh City residents last night gathered in the city center to enjoy a firework show in the celebration of the 47th anniversary of Vietnam's National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2022), and join recreational and cultural activities.

Street art performance activities in celebration of National Reunification Day ảnh 1 A firework show is displayed at the Saigon River Tunnel (Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City). 

The city center, HCMC Book Street and a space in front of HCMC Post recorded numerous people and visitors with art and musical performances.

From Lam Son park area in front of Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Bach Dang Wharf Park, young people displayed street art performances such as hip-hop dancing, patin and disguised as living statue street performers.

Newly-inaugurated Thu Thiem 2 Bridge was one of the top destinations for young people to take check-in photos. Besides, a musical performance was also held at the terminal of Bach Dang- Saigon Waterbus last night.

By Kim Loan, Dung Phuong-Translated by Huyen Huong

