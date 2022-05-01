Street art performance activities in celebration of National Reunification Day

The city center, HCMC Book Street and a space in front of HCMC Post recorded numerous people and visitors with art and musical performances.

From Lam Son park area in front of Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Bach Dang Wharf Park, young people displayed street art performances such as hip-hop dancing, patin and disguised as living statue street performers.

Newly-inaugurated Thu Thiem 2 Bridge was one of the top destinations for young people to take check-in photos. Besides, a musical performance was also held at the terminal of Bach Dang- Saigon Waterbus last night.

By Kim Loan, Dung Phuong-Translated by Huyen Huong