State President visits former Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2nd, R) visits journalist Duong Trong Dat (2nd, L), former Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper



Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of the Municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang also attended the delegation.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) pose for a photo with the family of journalist Duong Trong Dat.



According to the State President, journalist Duong Trong Dat gained great achievements during the resistance war and continued to contribute to the journalism and education sectors after the liberation. After his retirement, he continued to work and devote in the fields of education and culture.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc recorded the ideas and enthusiasm of journalist Duong Trong Dat, especially for SGGP Newspaper which the State President believed to be a comprehensively powerful newspaper having a far-reaching impact and raising big issues. The State President required relevant agencies to study, discuss and report the issues related to journalist Duong Trong Dat’s ideas. In addition, SGGP Newspaper should draft a plan to submit to the HCMC Party Committee for consideration.

At the meeting, Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his best wishes to journalist Duong Trong Dat on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.State President and journalist Duong Trong Dat along with members of the delegation discussed and expressed the importance of enhancing the journalism quality and cultural development. As for SGGP Newspaper, journalist Duong Trong Dat proposed the State President and the municipal Party Committee pay more attention to the newspaper and build the specific mechanism for the newspaper to grow strongly.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong