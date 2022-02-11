State official training tasks stay critical for city growth: HCMC Party Chief

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen shared that the city has just passed an extremely challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During that time, many beautiful memories about a strong relationship between citizens and state officials have been created. Yet there are still inadequacies identified, especially at grassroots level.

Therefore, HCMC understands cadre training tasks are the key to fulfill all missions assigned in the resolution of the 11th Congress of HCMC Party Committee.

The Party Chief also agreed that the adoption of Decision No.11 is completely suitable at this time. However, certain content and mechanisms need more flexibility so that each locality, each academy is more confident in its own hierarchy.

Also in need of this flexibility is the authority mechanism of the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee, with piloting time if necessary, along with proper cooperation, decentralization, and responsibility sharing in activities.

He believed that sufficient care from Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics will create breakthroughs in cadre training tasks in the city to offer officials who have the right mindset, thinking, and attitude to meet requirements of any mission in the new situation.

Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang is delivering his speech in the meeting.





Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang commented that HCMC Cadre Academy is a good place for cadre training, with both graduate and post-graduate levels.

He also asked that the academy continue to promote its strengths for its development in the upcoming years. Simultaneously, it is necessary to focus on upgrading the professional and political, moral levels of its teaching staff. The academy must also consider and satisfy the Level-1 criteria of the Standard Political Academy according to Decision No.11.

Finally, Prof. Dr. Thang stressed on the importance of scientific research tasks in the academy.

Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang (L) is gifting the book written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the HCMC Party Chief.





In his report about cadre training in HCMC and the adoption of Decision No.11, Head of the Organization Board of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented certain difficulties that the academy has encountered.

He therefore proposed that Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics allow HCMC to pilot expanding the subjects of advanced political theory training to include leading officials in the ward level like secretary and vice secretary of a ward’s party committee, as well as chairman of a ward’s people’s committee.

Another group that should receive such high-leveled training is the core political team in businesses who are responsible for propaganda tasks. The eligible age to register for non-centralized intermediate-leveled training of political theory is also proposed to be 28 years old for female and 30 for male.

Decision No.11-QD/TW by the Secretariat about the Standard political academy is applied to all political academy of provinces, municipalities, and related private organizations or individuals. There are two levels of academy. According to Level-1 criteria, HCMC Cadre Academy satisfies 35/47 criteria (nearly 75 percent). It aims at fulfilling all criteria to reach Level 1 in 2025.

